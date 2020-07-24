Enjoying lunch outside at Camper in Menlo Park

We continue to support Menlo Park restaurants, especially those that are locally owned and operated. That’s been easy for us to do at Camper, co-owned by Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel and Logan Levant.

On Wednesday, they added lunch hours (11:30 am to 2:00 pm) to their dinner hours (4:30 to 8:30 pm), both Monday through Saturday.

A plus in our mind is that the menu choices are different at each meal. My companion chose the “Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Pickles, Mustard-y Dressing” (pictured top). The sourdough bread is made in house.

My choice was the “Early Girl Tomato Flatbread, Oregano Fonduta, Bread Crumbs, Basil.” The flatbread was a slimmer version of their delicious pizza dough. And the tomatoes were juicy and ripe.

There are options for kids, too.

Logan suggests making reservations via OpenTable or by calling 650.321.8980 so that they can manage the flow of their socially-distanced diners.

If you’re not ready to dine out, Camper delivers via DoorDash.