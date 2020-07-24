Vallombrosa Center announces closure through January 2021



Fr. Reginald Martin O.P announced that Vallombrosa Center in Menlo Park is closing at least until January 2021.

“This difficult decision has been made due to health concerns and social distancing protocols which have taken a toll on our regular activities,” he wrote in an email. “Most notably, we are unable to host groups on site at this time, a primary function of the Center.”

The Center will continue to host some virtual retreats. A calendar is available online.

The email announcement also detailed a number of fundraising efforts currently underway. They include:

-PGE- LED Environmental Green Initiative – $70,000 to pay off the zero-interest loan for investment in low-cost lighting.

-Grounds and Trees Initiative – $100,000 to support improvements to the Center’s irrigation system, tree pruning, and grounds maintenance.

-Lourdes Shrine – $25,000 to meet a matching grant dedicated to completing construction and landscaping of Gaffey Plaza.

-General use – $250,000 to underwrite ongoing fixed costs.

To make a donation using PayPal ( you can use your credit card, you don’t have to have a PayPal account), visit the Save Vallombrosa page.

Volunteering at Vallombrosa: Volunteers can assist with a number of essential tasks to help us at this time. Care of the 11-acre yard is an ongoing effort. To support any of these important causes please visit Vallombrosa.org/Save or contact Dave Fencl, [email protected]

Photo of interior of Vallombrosa Chapel by Scott R. Kline (c) 2019