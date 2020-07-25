[email protected] presents three live events this weekend, July 25-26

This weekend, [email protected] will present three live events. Violinist Arnaud Sussmann will take audience questions live on Zoom today (Saturday, July 25) at 6:30 pm PDT, as he hosts a Q&A session with [email protected] Artistic Co-Director Wu Han. This immediately follows Arnaud’s Digital Artist Series performance which takes place at 5:00 pm PDT on Saturday on [email protected]’s website. Register to join the Zoom Q&A here.

At 10:00 am PDT on Sunday, July 26, Nikolay Borchev and Wu Han will be with us on Zoom for the release of the 2019 festival Winterreise recording. Presenting Schubert’s dramatic and deeply moving masterpiece of art song was a long-planned project of the two artists which came to fruition last summer. Hosted by BBC Music Magazine editor Oliver Condy, the release event on Sunday features both an artist Q&A, and a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the recordings. You can register for the event here, or join us live on Facebook or Vimeo.

At 5:00 pm PDT on Sunday, July 26, the Calidore String Quartet takes to the virtual stage for a new performance of two of Beethoven’s most beautiful chamber music works. The Quartet will celebrate both its 10th anniversary, and the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with a performance of Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat major, op. 130 and Grosse Fuge in B-flat major, op. 133. The performance is followed by a live Q&A with the artists, hosted by [email protected] Artistic Co-Director David Finckel. This event will take place on Zoom and you can register online here, or you can watch on Facebook or Vimeo.