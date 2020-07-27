Glorious Blooms Around the World is topic on July 27

Wildlife photographer Joan Sparks takes us along on her adventure photographing 89 species of extraordinary blooms on Wednesday, July 29, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.. She’ll share information about the flowers, and maps of their locations. Register online.

Joan is a contributor to Bay Nature magazine. Her work has been shown at The Jennings Pavilion in Atherton, Filoli Gardens in Woodside, Triton Museum in Santa Clara, and the Seymour Marine Discovery Center at the Long Marine Lab in Santa Cruz.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.