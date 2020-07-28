Beetlelady talks about arthropod defenses on July 29

by Contributed Content on July 28, 2020

Learn about the differences between arthropods, insects, and arachnids, meet some fascinating live arthropods and learn about record-breaking bugs on Wednesday, July 29, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Best for Grades K-8. Register online.

Featured live arthropods:
-Arizona Blonde Tarantula
-Vinegaroon
-Terrestrial Isopods
-American Giant Millipede
-Bess Beetle

About the Beetlelady: Stephanie A. Dole, Ph.D. is a scientist, educator, and researcher who has been educating the public about insects since 1997. She conducts specialized programs for various age groups, from preschool to adult, and appears regularly at CuriOdyssey in San Mateo, as well as at schools, libraries and birthday parties throughout the region.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library

