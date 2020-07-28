Public meetings about closure of Atherton Caltrain station to be held over the next two weeks

Caltrain will hold a public meeting on the proposed closure of the Atherton Caltrain Station on Wednesday, July 29. A public hearing will follow at the Board of Director’s meeting on August 6th.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Atherton Caltrain Station received limited weekend-only service every 90 minutes with an average of 114 passengers per weekend day. Weekday service to the station was cut in 2005 due to low demand.

In January of this year, the Town of Atherton tentatively endorsed the closure of the Atherton station subject to an agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two parties. The station’s closure would result in reduced noise and increased safety for Atherton residents. Atherton is in the process of redeveloping its Civic Center, and closing the station would free up additional property for that project.

Public Meeting

Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 5:30 p.m.

Zoom Info: zoom.us/j/97368870471

Webinar ID: 973 6887 0471

Access via Telephone: 1.669.900.9128

Meeting ID: 9736 8870 471

Public Hearing

Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9 a.m.

Zoom Info: zoom.us/j/95032112562

Webinar ID: 950 3211 2562

Access via Telephone: 1.669.900.9128

Meeting ID: 950 3211 2562

Prior to the hearing, comments may be sent by completing the online comment form at www.caltrain.com/athertonclosure.