Burglar steals wallet from Atherton home in the middle of the night

An unknown suspect climbed through a master bedroom window to gain entry into the home on Gresham Lane in Atherton early Wednesday morning (2:30 am). The homeowner reported waking up after hearing a noise coming from the master bathroom, and noticed the master bedroom window had been opened, and the interior screen removed.

The homeowner then heard the master bathroom door close, at which point, the homeowner knocked/banged on the master bathroom door to scare away the suspect. The suspect immediately exited the house through the bathroom window and fled in an unknown direction.

Responding officers located a patio chair that had been moved and placed below the master bedroom window, which was determined to be the original location of entry. There is no suspect description at this time. The loss was a wallet and contents ($96).

This burglary is currently under investigation. If you see or hear anything suspicious in your neighborhood, do not hesitate to call the Atherton Police Department main phone line (650) 688-6500, or 911 in an emergency.