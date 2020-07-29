Mobile billboards take protest messages to Facebook and local company executives

Billboard reading “Don’t Let Facebook ZUCK UP Our Elections” and other messages toured Facebook-related sites in San Francisco on Tuesday (July 28) before motoring down the Peninsula to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park along with homes and offices of senior executives/board members of the social media company.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Antitrust Committee Wednesday, July 29.

The mobile billboards, which were paid for by a crowdfunding campaign in which just under 50 people participated (as of Tuesday afternoon), featured messages including, “Hey Mark, wake the ZUCK UP! Stop the hate and stop the lies,” and “Truth Matters,” among others.

The Protest Facebook coalition is anchored by long-time San Francisco Bay Area social justice nonprofits Global Exchange and Media Alliance. The coalition was formed in November 2019 to push Facebook for policy changes that will prevent its platform from being used to spread disinformation and divisiveness that could disrupt the 2020 elections.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020