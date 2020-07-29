Walsh Road siren test to take place on July 30

The semi-annual Walsh Road siren test will take place on 07/30/2020.

In the event of a fire or flood, there is a warning siren installed at the Cal Water facility on Reservoir Road. The siren can be activated by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District or the Atherton Police Department to advise residents that an evacuation should take place.

Residents in the Walsh Road neighborhood will hear the following test warning sirens:

Tone 1- Continuous siren = Fire

Tone 2- Intermittent siren = Dam Breach/Flood

The siren twice a year to ensure that it is functioning properly.