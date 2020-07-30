Lynn and Marc Macy selling various Pet Place fixtures

We ran into Lynn Macy downtown yesterday (Maggie the dog was thrilled to see her even though we were outside and there were no treats!). She asked us to spread the word that as she and Marc are continuing to clean out the Pet Place, they are selling baskets, barrels, pine displays, shelving, ladders and more. To inquire, please call (650) 325-7387.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020