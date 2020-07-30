Take a hip-hop dance class with JC Caoile on July 31

Get your blood pumping, have fun, and feel good, with this free hour-long hip-hop dance class with JC Caoile, Director of Str8jacket Dance Company on Friday, July 31, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Register online.

In 2012, JC Caoile co-founded Str8jacket, the Bay Area-based dance team that has performed on America’s Got Talent, World of Dance, and other national platforms. From the beginning, JC believed Str8jacket should be founded on hard work, discipline, creativity and passion. He made Str8jacket a no-audition team because he wanted dancers of diverse backgrounds and also because of his ideology that every dancer has the potential to become skilled with discipline and passion.