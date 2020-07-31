Comics-making workshop with Khalid Birdsong on Aug. 1

Especially for students ages 8-14: Cartoonist and art instructor Khalid Birdsong, creator of the syndicated online comic strip “Little Fried Chicken and Sushi,” will help polish students’ comics-drawing skills in this fun class on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Register online.
