Two films offered during August to commemorate 1945 atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

The Peninsula Peace and Justice Center is screening two special films by David Rothauser on their YouTube channel for the full month of August:

Hibakusha: Our Life to Live: a documentary about the experience of the survivors of the bombings and their work for world peace. The Monday, August 3, screening of this film will include an interview live on Zoom with the filmmaker at Noon.

A Gift of Peace: Article 9 Comes to America: a film about Japan’s post-WWII constitutional article 9, which outlaws war as a means to settle international disputes involving the state.