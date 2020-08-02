Applications now open for Community Organizer Training Program

The application process is now open for the 2020-21 cohort of Innovate Public Schools‘ Community Organizer Training Program (COTP), launching in October. The deadline is Friday, August 14.

In the eight-month program, you will learn:

-The art of one-to-ones

-The cycle of organizing

-Developing parent leadership to build power

Hear what recent graduates have to say about the experience.

This is organization’s sixth year working with education justice organizations to strengthen their ability to bring authentic parent voice and power to the public arena. Included this year will be tools and strategies to organize remotely.

In order to adapt to the new pandemic reality, October and November sessions will be held virtually (Zoom). Depending on government guidelines, there will either be January, April, and May sessions in person, in California or virtually.

Apply online.

Photo of 2019-20 COTP courtesy of Innovate Public Schools