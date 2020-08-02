State orders specific indoor businesses to close in San Mateo Country on August 2

The state of California informed San Mateo County officials that due to being more than three days on the COVID-19 monitoring list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations, unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

Beginning 12:01 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, the state order to close or move outside applies to the following businesses:

-Gyms and fitness centers

-Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals

-Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors

-Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing

-Hair salons and barbershops

-Shopping malls

Shops that offer tattoos, piercings, and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close.

On June 19, 2020, the Menlo Park City Council adopted an emergency ordinance to help support and reactivate local businesses by temporarily allowing expanded dining and retail options on sidewalks and near by parking plazas. Downtown businesses can apply for the City of Menlo Park’s temporary outdoor permits.

Businesses should visit the state COVID-19 website for industry guidance.

Resources for those in need of food assistance, financial assistance, mental health resources, housing, volunteers and others, are available on the city of Menlo Park’s website.

Outdoor dining downtown and in the neighboring communities of Woodside and Portola Valley remain open. Pictured is the expanded outdoor dining at the Village Bakery and adjacent Bucks in Woodside.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020