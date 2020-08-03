Learn about growing with cruciferous vegetables on Aug. 5

Learn about easy-to-grow veggies and greens for the fall on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm.
We will cover what varieties grow well locally, and when and how to get them started. Register online.
Menlo Park Library’s Garden Talk series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.
