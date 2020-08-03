SLAC and Berkeley Lab team up for virtual summer program accelerating girls’ engagement in STEM

SAGE-S (Science Accelerating Girls’ Engagement in STEM) is a one week summer program for public high school students (age 14-17) which aims to foster innovation, creativity, and collaboration in young women who have limited exposure to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

Ninety-eight students, representing 42 northern California public schools and speaking 18 different languages will participate from August 2-7.

This year the camp will be jointly hosted by SLAC and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. This is the third year that the camp will take place and the first year for the collaboration.

The program covers themes in particle accelerators, astrophysics, COVID-19, data science, and supercomputing among other topics. Attendees will have the chance to interact with National Laboratory staff throughout the week including interactive projects, professional growth workshops, career talks and job shadowing.

SAGE-S is sponsored by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, SLAC Director Chi-Chang Kao, and Berkeley Lab Director Mike Witherell.

Photo courtesy of SLAC/SAGE of last year’s participants