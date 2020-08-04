Meet live bats virtually on August 5

Meet live bats (virtually), and learn about the importance of bats in the environment and the truth about some of the harmful myths and fears surrounding these unique animals.

This educational event is presented by Norcal Bats and takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 5. It is best for ages 5+. Register online.

This free event is funded in part by support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.