New section of Bay Trail opens at Ravenswood Open Space Preserve this Friday

Be among the first to see the new, small-but-mighty section of trail that now connects more than 80 miles of San Francisco Bay Trail! Join Midpeninsula Regional Open Space to celebrate the opening of this newest section at Ravenswood Open Space Preserve on Friday, Aug. 7, from 11:00 am to Noon. Register online.

We’ll take you on a virtual tour of the preserve to show you a behind-the-scenes look at the careful planning and construction techniques this project required. You’ll see up close the new features Midpen built to enhance the habitat for local wildlife, especially the endangered species that call this area home and learn about the native wildlife and unique saltwater marsh habitat of Ravenswood Preserve.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook or you can register for information on other ways to watch.

This 0.6-mile trail segment links Menlo Park to the north to the bayside preserve and now connects the Bay Trail across three counties.The new trail will be open for visitors following the event.