Spotted: Baby dove sitting next to papa dove

Menlo Park residents Lisa and Larry often have birds building nests near their front porch, but once the crows swooped in with unfortunate results and another time the eggs didn’t hatch.

This year, a baby dove made it out of the nest – success! It was happily enjoying a spot next to papa dove. A few days later it took flight maybe to return next year and build a nest of its own.