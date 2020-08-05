Art and tent sale planned at Gitane in downtown Menlo Park on August 8

Emails Gitane owner Malika:

“Saturday, August 8th, we would like to invite you to our first ever Gitane Outdoor Art Show and Tent Sale. Local and very talented artist Anne Pegolotti will have her artwork on display outside of the store.

“In addition, we will be popping up our bright yellow Gitane tent which will feature items 50% Off!!

“This is a fantastic time to support your local community and have a good time. Grab a glass of wine next door, shop in our boutique and support the arts.

“Everything will be outdoor and masks are required. We are looking forward to seeing you Saturday, August 8th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.”

Gitane is located in downtown Menlo Park at 855 Santa Cruz Ave.