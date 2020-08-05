Atherton reviews neighborhood traffic management action plan

The Town of Atherton is kicking off efforts to develop a Neighborhood Traffic Management Action Plan. Two listening sessions have been scheduled – August 6, 2020 and August 13, 2020 – to receive resident input regarding traffic, safety, mobility, and accessibility concerns in neighborhoods and throughout the Town.

These interactive meetings will be held virtually and residents are encouraged to participate and welcome to attend either meeting. An on-line survey and interactive map have been developed to help gather your input. To access the survey and map or additional information regarding the project visit the project website. Residents are encouraged to RSVP online.