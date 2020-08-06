Menlo Charity Horse Show stages virtual gala today – and all are invited!

Long-time Menlo Charity Horse Show supporter and Menlo Park resident Diann Lewis reminded us that support is needed more than ever this year with the show going virtual.

“Vista Center for the Blind [the long time beneficiary of the show] is in dire need of help because the show was canceled,” she emailed. “Transitioning to a virtual world is proving fraught with pitfalls for blind and visually impaired folks.

“In addition [to the virtual gala], there’s a shopping opportunity to benefit Vista through a virtual shopping event. A portion of sales go to Vista.”

This would have been the show’s 50th anniversary, all overseen by Atherton resident Betsy Glikbarg. The anniversary celebration will take place next year.

The virtual event today begins at 5:00 pm with cocktails prepared by bartender Judith crafting the Menlo Mule and Vista 2020 with music provided by the Doug Ellington Group. This year’s gala hosts are Nick Di Nieri and Suzanne Rischman. The virtual gala, which begins at 5:30 pm includes the virtual horse show, fund-a-need, and auction.

Treat yourself to some virtual fun today while supporting Vista Center. For event details and to preregister and to bid click here. To register via text, text: MENLO to 243725.

Click here to join the Menlo Virtual Gala.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Charity Horse Show