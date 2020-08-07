Bunny Boot Camp is latest from Puppet Art Theater on Aug. 9

This summer, Menlo Park celebrates puppetry in its many forms, by hosting a series of puppet shows by a variety of performers from throughout the Bay Area and beyond! On Sunday, Aug. 9, it’s “Bunny Boot Camp!” from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register online.

Lieutenant Longears and his Battalion of Bunnies must complete the final delivery of Easter eggs before Sergeant Cottontail blows his top. However, the Big Bad Wolf has other plans for the eggs. He wants to eat them all! Will Wolf get all the eggs for himself? Will Lieutenant Longears be able to save the day? Find out in Puppet Art Theater’s “Bunny Bootcamp! this Sunday.