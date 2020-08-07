Man and a woman arrested in burglar of Atherton home

On 08/06/2020, at approximately 2:24 pm, Atherton Police Officers responded to Parker Avenue (near Stockbridge Avenue) on the report of a residential burglary.

In summary, the resident arrived home and discovered that the home had been ransacked. Officers responded to the area and located a male and female who matched the description of the suspects (as seen from the resident’s surveillance camera footage).

The female suspect was 39-year-old Redwood City resident, Guadalupe Gallegos, who was arrested for 460(a) PC- residential burglary and 12022.1- commission of a felony while out on felony bail. The male suspect was 41-yearold Redwood City resident, Antonio Zepeda Gonzalez, who was arrested for 460(a) PC- residential burglary and 466 PC- possession of burglary tools. Both suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.