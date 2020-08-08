Spotted: Shoppers browsing at Kepler’s on the plaza

In-person shopping is now available on Kepler’s outdoor plaza. Look for the white tent outside the plaza doors facing El Camino Real where there is a selection of books and merchandise.

Booksellers are on hand to give recommendations about books, puzzles, greeting cards, gift cards, etc. You can also ask staff to get other items for you from inside the bookstore.

Expanded plaza hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm; Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; Sunday, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Reminder: Now more than ever it’s important to support out local merchants.