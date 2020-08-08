Vehicle fee to enter Flood Park in Menlo Park eliminated

At its August 4th meeting, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors eliminated the $6.00 vehicle fee to enter Flood Park in Menlo Park

The 21-acre county-owned and -operated park primarily serves residents from Menlo Park, North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, and Redwood City. It is popular for its playgrounds, picnic sites, reservation sites, sports fields and courts, and open grassy area.

In 2018-19, Flood Park served approximately 114,200 visitors, and generated $79,918 in revenue from vehicle entrance fees.

“When COVID-19 began and started to increase in February, our focus shift3d to how we are providing services,” said Nicolas Calderon, the county parks director. “We’re in a time when we know people are getting out to parks more and trends show that during economic downturns parks get more attention.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2019