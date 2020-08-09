Atherton schools re-opening conversation set for August 11

Join the Town of Atherton for an interactive conversation with Menlo College, Menlo School, and Sacred Heart Schools as they discuss re-opening plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be a virtual discussion on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm.
Zoom Link: https://ci-atherton-ca.zoom.us/j/92229764745
Meeting ID: 922 2976 4745
One tap mobile: +16699006833,,92229764745#
Dial by your location: +1 669 900 6833
