Atherton schools re-opening conversation set for August 11

by Contributed Content on August 9, 2020

Join the Town of Atherton for an interactive conversation with Menlo College, Menlo School, and Sacred Heart Schools as they discuss re-opening plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be a virtual discussion on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Zoom Link: https://ci-atherton-ca.zoom.us/j/92229764745

Meeting ID: 922 2976 4745

One tap mobile: +16699006833,,92229764745#

Dial by your location: +1 669 900 6833

