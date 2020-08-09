Virtual tour and art activity via the Museum of the African Diaspora on Aug. 10

Get an insider’s experience from MoAd, the Museum of the African Diaspora on Monday, Aug. 10 from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Register online.

MoAD docents will discuss works from Coffee, Rhum, Sugar & Gold: a Postcolonial Paradox, an exhibition that looks at the legacy of European colonialism in the Caribbean through the work of 10 contemporary artists. Our guides will contextualize the exhibition in the historical juncture that it took place and discuss the artists’ choices and inspirations.

The tour will be followed with a tessellation (tile) drawing workshop. The workshop is ideal for adults and children ages 7 and up, and you do not have to possess any artistic skills to participate!

Tessellation involves creating a shape and then repeating it over and over without gaps or overlaps. The process was made famous by the Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, but is also commonly found in Dutch wax print fabric patterns.

Drawing along? You’ll need:

-Pencil

-Sheet of plain printer paper (8.5” x 11” or larger)

-Scissors

-Ruler or other straight edge

-Tape (any kind)

-One of the following: Post-it note, envelope from junk mail, or note card

-Optional: black marker (Sharpie), colored pencils, crayons, or markers

MoAD, a contemporary art museum, celebrates Black cultures, ignites challenging conversations and inspires learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora. The museum opened in San Francisco in 2005 and is a Smithsonian affiliate.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.