Mad Science: Movie Special Effects is library offering for kids on Aug. 12

In this high-energy science presentation, children will learn how to create special effects sounds and watch how science can create super heroes! They will roar when they find out what a dinosaur sneeze and polymers have in common, and they’ll be amazed with gravity defying feats and air pressure experiments!

The program will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 4:00 to 4:45 pm; best suited for ages 5-12. Register online.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.