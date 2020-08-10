Residents and businesses invited to take survey about downtown Santa Cruz Avenue street closure

As part of COVID-19 response, the Menlo Park City Council adopted an Emergency Resolution to temporarily close Santa Cruz Avenue to allow restaurants, retail and services to operate business in closed street areas consistent with provisions set by Public Health orders.

The June 16th resolution included a 45-day City Council check-in to review the program and make adjustments as needed. Program evaluation would consider performance in areas such as usage, aesthetics, and safety.

An update for the Downtown Street Closure and Temporary Outdoor Use Permit Pilot Program will be included on the August 11th City Council Meeting Agenda, so residents and businesses are encouraged to take the survey as soon as possible.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020