Artist Jim Caldwell presents free slide show about the beauty of trees

Emails Woodside based artist Jim Caldwell: “On Wednesday, August 12, at 5:00 pm, I will present a 45-minute slide show via Zoom about the beauty of trees and my intimate connection with them in my artistic career.

“This is paired with my one man show at the Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park, titled Reaching for the Sky showing through September 15, Tuesday – Friday, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

“The Zoom event is free. Please join me.

“If you have not done a Zoom event before, it will ask you to download the application, which is free, so click on the link with time to spare. Here is the link to the event:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9773699132?pwd=MDBDTGl4TUNDNlFzMTN3YnJIWitLQT09

Meeting ID: 977 369 9132 (may not be required)

Password: fox121 (usually not required)

Giant Coast Live Oak, 36 x 60, Oil on Canvas, 2020 by Jim Caldwell