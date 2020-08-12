Representative Eshoo will hold tele-town hall meeting on August 13

On Thursday, August 13, Representative Anna Eshoo will be holding a tele-town hall meeting to update constituents on how Congress is responding to the COVID-19 crisis and answer as many questions as possible. Dr. David Relman of Stanford University will join her.

The town hall will take place from 3:55 to 4:55 pm PDT. To Participate: Dial 1 (877) 229-8493 PIN: 13393. You can also sign up online.