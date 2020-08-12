The Artisan Shop is hosting vintage sidewalk sale on August 15

Emails Sara Jamison. “We’re selling silver, crystal/glass, fine China, collectibles, and many more treasures at bargain prices. Cash only.”
Masks required and shoppers must maintain social distancing.
The sale takes place at the The Artisan Shop at Allied Arts Guild , 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.
All proceeds support Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.
Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /nfs/c04/h01/mnt/61389/domains/inmenlo.com/html/wp-content/themes/thesis_189/lib/classes/comments.php on line 43
{ 0 comments… add one now }