Cancer Society names Senator Jerry Hill State Legislator of the Year

Senator Jerry Hill has been named State Legislator of the Year by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) in recognition of his work championing legislation to protect California kids and communities of color from addiction to tobacco.

Senate Bill 793, authored by Sen. Hill, would end the sale of flavored tobacco products in California and help address the youth e-cigarette epidemic as well as finally eliminate menthol cigarettes that for decades have led to high rates of lung cancer in communities of color.

“I am grateful beyond measure for this honor from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network,” said state Senator Hill, D-San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties. “Safeguarding Californians, particularly our young people and vulnerable communities, from the depredations of tobacco has been a priority for me throughout my career. I count myself fortunate to have been able to work with ACS CAN and other steadfast advocates for public health toward our shared goals.”

Most flavored cigarettes were taken off the market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2009, but the federal restrictions did not include menthol-flavored cigarettes, nor did the flavoring restrictions apply to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes, which helped fuel the skyrocketing use of e-cigarettes in recent years among middle and high schoolers.

“Senator Hill is a fierce advocate for protecting Californians from the ravages of tobacco-related diseases,” said Jim Knox, managing director, ACS CAN California. “His legislation to rid store shelves of flavored tobacco products will save lives in California and set an example for the rest of the country to follow.”

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020