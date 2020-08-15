Council member Ray Mueller selects Rayna Lehman as Hometown Hero

My first COVID-19 Hometown Hero is Menlo Park resident Rayna Lehman.

In April as COVID 19 closed workplace after workplace and completely changed the trajectory of our lives, Rayna Lehman, Director of Community Services for the San Mateo County Central Labor Council and Labor Liaison to United Way Bay Area – and longtime Menlo Park resident – stepped up to do her job – assist working families.

On April 16, Rayna coordinated the first Union Food Distribution for unemployed COVID affected workers and served 300 families with boxes of groceries from the Second Harvest Silicon Valley Food Bank.

Now assisting more than 800 families per distribution, as of August 6, the drive thru “grab and go” distribution in the Machinists Local 1781 parking lot in Burlingame has provided food for 6,139 families / 26,198 children, adults and seniors. Rayna has recruited volunteers from Bay Area unions, apprenticeship programs and local elected officials/community partners to control traffic flow, sign families in and load groceries into open trunks, all wearing gloves, masks and keeping safe distances.

Under Rayna’s leadership, the twice monthly distributions will continue at least thru the end of the year. Thank you Rayna!

Editor’s note: City Council members will continue to select Hometown Heroes in the coming weeks