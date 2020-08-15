Storyteller Muriel Johnson spins tales on August 16

Don’t miss Muriel Johnson on Wednesday, Aug. 16, as she breathes fresh new life into old tales from 4:00 to 4:45 pm. As a storyteller, Muriel shares her passion and warmth with audiences of all ages, in an interactive style that keeps everyone captivated. Register online.

Muriel was born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland. As a child, she would sit in awe as her mother would read, tell stories, sing songs, and recite nursery rhymes. It was only natural that when Muriel became a mother and later a teacher, she was compelled to share the same way her mother had shared with her. Muriel currently lives in the Bay Area, is the mother of three children, and has been an Early Childhood Educator for 20 plus years. She has performed at museums, colleges, festivals, pre-K and elementary schools, churches, and countless other venues from rural communities on the Eastern Shores of Maryland to the townships of Cape Town, South Africa.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.