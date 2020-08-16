Two M-A grads are among the recipients of Peninsula College Fund scholarships

Of the 67 scholarships the Peninsula College Fund awarded this year, two are graduates from Menlo-Atherton High School, Karla Vasquez (pictured top) and Crystal Woods (below right).

Menlo Park resident Karla is headed to UC Santa Cruz where she plans to major in Robotics Engineering. “When I first visited the campus, I loved the nature and the beach and that there was a robotics program,” she said.

She cited her work helping immigrants at M-A as key to her development, as she said “it got me out of my comfort zone.” She also thanks her mentors from College Track and AVID

During her first year of college life she hopes to get a better understanding of what UCSC offers.

Crystal Woods, attended M-A her junior and senior years. She selected Arizona State where she will major in psychology, one of the nine colleges she was granted admission.

Due to the pandemic, campus life will be different, but she is looking forward to the challenge. “I’m excited to be in a new area and to learn more about psychology,” she said.

Her goal for her freshman year: “To establish good friendships and be able to learn from failures.”

Founded by Menlo Park resident Charles Schmuck, the Peninsula College Fund has awarded over 400 scholarships over the past 15 years. Each scholar receives a $12,000 scholarship spread over four years.

Over 85% of PCF scholars who have been in the program six years have graduated, which is four times the national average.