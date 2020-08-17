Puppet Art Theater presents Tale of the Dragon’s Tale on August 20

by Contributed Content on August 17, 2020

Join Puppet Art Theater as Princess Penny discovers there are problems in her kingdom. A dragon has been spotted in the hills above the castle, and her father, the King, has been giving all of the kingdom’s gold to a wizard who claims he can keep the dragon away. Penny suspects something fishy. Will Penny get to the bottom of the mystery? Is there really a dragon?

On Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6:30 to 7:15 pm enjoy live puppetry and a post-show introduction to the puppets and how they work. Register online.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Tagged as: Menlo Park Library, Puppet Art Theater


Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /nfs/c04/h01/mnt/61389/domains/inmenlo.com/html/wp-content/themes/thesis_189/lib/classes/comments.php on line 43

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post: