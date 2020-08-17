Puppet Art Theater presents Tale of the Dragon’s Tale on August 20

Join Puppet Art Theater as Princess Penny discovers there are problems in her kingdom. A dragon has been spotted in the hills above the castle, and her father, the King, has been giving all of the kingdom’s gold to a wizard who claims he can keep the dragon away. Penny suspects something fishy. Will Penny get to the bottom of the mystery? Is there really a dragon?
On Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6:30 to 7:15 pm enjoy live puppetry and a post-show introduction to the puppets and how they work. Register online.
This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /nfs/c04/h01/mnt/61389/domains/inmenlo.com/html/wp-content/themes/thesis_189/lib/classes/comments.php on line 43
{ 0 comments… add one now }