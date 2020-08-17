Space Cookies robotic team is actively recruiting Freshman girls

For the past eight years, Menlo Park resident Shosh Cohen has been mentoring the Space Cookies, an all girls robotic team that draws from all over the Bay Area. Her goal for the fall: get more local girls involved.

“Our founding sponsors are NASA and the Girl Scouts, which is where the name Space Cookies comes from,” Shosh explains. “Our lab is at the NASA Ames Research Center.

“We compete in First Robotics Competitions. The focus is on big robots. It’s a very supportive environment — and just girls!

There will be two informational sessions and workshops aimed at rising Freshman girls to meet current Space Cookies, learn about building robots and how the group works to inspire girls to be leaders in STEM. The first session is August 23 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, and the second session is on August 30, also from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Sign up online.

Shosh emphasized that no experience is necessary. “Everyone gets the same training during the fall,” she says.

Once the robot is built, the Space Cookies do a lot of community outreach. “They enjoy demoing the robot and talking to little girls,” says Shosh. “Of course they like the competition and winning, too!”

Photo of Isabella (on the right) and Ilene with Jo (after Jo March) the robot courtesy of Space Cookies