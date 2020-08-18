Artist Jim Caldwell gives presentation about Wayne Thiebaud’s work on August 20

Emails Woodside-artist Jim Caldwell:

“This November, Wayne Thiebaud will celebrate his 100th birthday. One of California’s favorite artists, he has had an extraordinarily long and productive career. Many think of him as a painter of pies, and yet he has explored a variety of other fascinating motifs, including the streets of San Francisco and the Sacramento Delta.

“As a gifted and articulate teacher and academic, he has thoughtfully spoken about his paintings in many interviews over his long career. I have created a presentation of his extraordinary body of work primarily described and explained in Thiebaud’s own words.

“This Zoom presentation will be hosted by the Pacific Art League on Thursday, August 20, at 5:00 pm. PDT. Please join me.”

You can register online. Click on tickets (green block, right side of page). The cost is $15, which goes to supporting the Pacific Art League.

The 50-minute presentation includes 60 beautiful images of paintings, watercolors, pastels and drawings…with subjects as varied as candied apples, delta scenes, memory mountains and clowns.