Try laughter yoga on August 20

Enjoy an hour of easy, fun, playful, and stress-reducing laughter and breathing exercises, followed by guided meditation on Thursday, August 20 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. Register online.

No special clothing, shoes or equipment needed.

Laughter yoga is a modern exercise involving prolonged voluntary laughter. This type of yoga is based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides similar physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter. It is usually done in groups, with eye contact and lots of playfulness between participants.