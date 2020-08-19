Big redwood tree destroyed by lightning in the Willows

Emails Mari Chazen, a Willows neighborhood resident since 1995: “We lost an amazing 80 foot redwood tree to a direct lightning strike early Sunday morning. It’s amazing that none of us were hurt.
“It impacted four yards/homes – the damage is hard to believe! It splintered but we could smell burning, and there are burned pieces.”
