Spotted: Smokey clouds over the western hills

This photo was taken on Sand Hill Road west of Highway 280. Given the location, presume it’s smoke from the CZU Lightning Complex fires.
By this afternoon the heavy smoke that blanketed Menlo Park earlier today was largely gone. But concern the winds could fan the many San Mateo County fires that are not contained.
Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2020
