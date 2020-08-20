Kitty Moore, M-A boys soccer team mom for 43 years, dies at age 95



Kitty Moore, team mom to the Menlo-Atherton High School boys soccer team for 43 years, peacefully passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 95.

The daughter of Presbyterian Medical Missionary parents, Mrs. Moore was born in 1925 in Shimran, just outside of Tehran, Persia (present-day Iran). Her early education took place in missionary schools in Persia with furlough years in Beirut, Geneva and in the United States.

In 1939, under the shadow of war in Europe, she returned permanently to the U.S. She went to Northfield School for Girls and matriculated to Smith College, where she graduated in 1947. In 1948 she married Roswell Moore, who later entered the ministry of the Episcopal Church. They lived in New York state and New England before coming in 1968 to Menlo Park.

Mrs. Moore was involved in the activities of Trinity Church in Menlo Park and other community efforts. For decades she helped run the yearly rummage sale at Trinity, shopped for seniors and volunteered at two elementary school libraries.

She was also an avid supporter of the athletic programs of her children and grandchildren. In particular, she acted as the “team manager” of the Menlo-Atherton boys soccer team for 43 years, being inducted into the Menlo-Atherton Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Mrs. Moore is survived by a daughter, Mary, three sons, Thomas, Andrew and Jonathan, and four grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to either:

The Roger Moore Scholarship Award Fund

℅ the Menlo-Atherton High School Booster Club

555 Middlefield Road

Atherton, CA 94027

or

The Golden Gate Labrador Retriever Rescue (GGLRR)

268 Bush Street #4322

San Francisco, CA 94104

www.labrescue.org

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012