Soccer player Madison Haley is next UpNext speaker on August 25

Emails Vikram Seshadri: “We have another event planned for August 25th at 6:00 pm. The speaker is Madison Haley, a two-time NCAA champion soccer player for the Stanford women’s team who is also on the US U-20 national team. She plans to talk not only about her experience in athletics but also in community service, gender equality in sports, and more.” Register online.