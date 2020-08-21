Meal of Gratitude will be delivered to fire crews and evacuees starting tomorrow

Jesse Cool of Flea Street Cafe let us know that beginning tomorrow (Aug. 22), Meals of Gratitude will be joining forces with the World Central Kitchen to prepare and deliver 200 Meals of Gratitude lunches each day for emergency fire crews and evacuees.

“We sent out an email explaining to donors that we are shifting for a few weeks to take care of this terrible need, at least for the next three days” Jesse emails. “Co-founder and amazing woman, Holly Tabor, has her hand on the pulse on need with Covid front line workers.

“We hope that the fire needs will end soon, and we can return to supporting health care staff still very much in need of the love these lunches offer.”

To support their efforts, donate online.

Photo courtesy of Meal of Gratitude