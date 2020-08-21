Santa Cruz County fires impact a number of people with Menlo Park roots

Two childhood friends along with a friend from Menlo-Atherton High School have both impacted by the fries in the Santa Cruz Mountains dubbed the CZU Lightning Complex. The M-A friend is fairly certain that she lost the home in Boulder Creek that her husband built 40 years ago. The other friends, who are married and live in Brookdale, know they lost an outbuilding but are still awaiting news of their main structure, also built by the homeowner, along with a number of other cabins on the property.

The Bold Italic website displays a fascinating look at the how the lightning fire started and spread.

People are being urged to not venture coastside and many parks and open spaces are closed. Here’s a recap.

Beaches in Half Moon Bay are closed this weekend; major roadways on the San Mateo County coast are also closed. Fire and public safety officials are asking people to please avoid driving to the San Mateo County coast to keep roadways clear for emergency vehicles, first responders and evacuees due to the CZU Lightning Complex fire.

Major roadways across southern San Mateo County west of Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) are closed. The list includes:

-Highway 84 west of Highway 35 (the “four corners” intersection)

-Highway 35 south of Highway 84

-Highway 1 between Rossi Road and Año Nuevo

-Sections of Alpine Road, Pescadero Creek Road, Whitehouse Canyon Road, Cloverdale Road and other local roads

A full list of closures is available online.

All San Mateo County Parks are closed until further notice; park rangers assigned to support CZU lightning complex fire fighting efforts. Segments of SF Bay Trail and California Coastal trail open.

All Midpen preserves along Skyline Boulevard have been added to the list of Midpen preserves closed due to CZU August Lightning Complex Fire operations and evacuation efforts in the area. They include Coal Creek, El Corte De Madera Creek, Foothills, La Honda Creek, Long Ridge, Los Trancos, Monte Bello, Purisima Creek Redwoods, Russian Ridge, Saratoga Gap, Skyline Ridge, Teague Hill, Thornewood, Windy Hill

Additional trails or preserves may be closed at any time as conditions change. Please consider safer alternatives to outdoor activities during this time of extreme heat and fire danger. Please check the MidPen website for updates.

Top photo shows smoky sky near Waddel Creek along Highway One. Map shows fire zones. Both courtesy Cal Fire