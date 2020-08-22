Luce Puppet Company presents Splashy Sea Saga on August 23

The Menlo Park Library welcomes the Luce Puppet Company, on virtual tour from Southern California on Sunday, Aug. 23 from 2:00 to 2:45 pm.

Sail the Seven Seas with Sailor Sam and his little pal Salty as they search for adventure, treasure, and a boat that won’t sink! Enjoy slapstick hijinks and meet mythical creatures along the way: a giant octopus, a dangerous bunny, a fearsome dragon, and a rather unusual sea monkey. Register online.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

