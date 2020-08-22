Menlo Park Youth Advisory Committee now accepting applications

The Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) advises the Parks and Recreation Commission on activities, events and programs for Menlo Park youth. The YAC consists of a maximum of 12 high school students who serve minimum one-year terms from September to May.
Students enrolling in grades 9-12 and who live in Menlo Park city limits are eligible to apply for the 2020-2021 term. The YAC will meet one to two times per month on Thursdays, from 6:00-7:30 pm during the school year. Meetings are currently being held virtually. Deadline for applications is September 8. Download the YAC application.
